The At-home Workout You Can Do With a Tub of Protein Powder

All you need is a tub of protein and some furniture—even your pillow—to build muscle and gain strength.

by
Roll-out pushup
Mike Donavanik
Mike Donavanik
Duration 60 mins
Exercises 11
Equipment X

No time, money, or equipment to get in a workout?

No more excuses, says Mike Donavanik, C.S.C.S., a Los Angeles-based personal trainer. Getting in an effective workout is as easy as tossing a cushion on the floor.

“You can make all the excuses you want,” says Donavanik, who’s also one of the top trainers for Jillian Michaels’ online workout-streaming platform, FitFusion. “But at the end of the day, this workout is proof that you can get in a great workout anywhere, anytime.”

Whether you’re a high school student or geriatric adult, living in a dorm or traveling on the road, novice or experienced fitness pro, you can build strength, gain size, and unleash plenty of calories with this easy-to-follow, total-body workout. The secret? You just need to grab some everyday objects lying around your house—like a chair, a couch, or one of those ubiquitous tubs of protein on top of your fridge.

“I think it would benefit everybody,” Donavanik says. “My hope is that it will inspire people to think a little more outside the box, and to show people that your body is the best piece of fitness equipment out there. You don’t need a gym membership to work out or get fit, you just need to stop making excuses and find a way.”

Whether you’re performing pushups with a protein jar or using your couch to crush your quads with Bulgarian split squats, this 11-exercise workout provides you with all the moves you need. You can perform it at any time of the day you feel like doing it.

“I’ve used all these individual moves with clients and in my own workouts—protein jars for medicine balls, a couch or chair for a bench,” Donavanik says. “As for the pillow exercises? Yes, I’ve actually used pillows in my workouts."

The Workout

Exercise 1

Pop-over Pushup How to
How to Properly Execute The Pop-Over Push-Up thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 2

Roll-out Pushup You'll need: Pilates Ball How to
The Roll-out Push-up thumbnail
4 sets
5* reps
60 sec rest
*Each arm.

Exercise 3

Plyo Bulgarian Split Squat How to
Plyo Bulgarian Split Squat thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Each side.

Exercise 4

Elevated Single-leg Squat Thruster How to
Elevated Single Leg Squat Thruster thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Each side.

Exercise 5

Pillow Pass V-up How to
Pillow Pass V-Up thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest
Hand-to-feet then feet-to-hand equals a one rep.

Exercise 6

V-sit Figure 8 How to
V-Sit Figure 8 thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
60 sec rest
Passing to the right and the left equals one rep.

Exercise 7

Towel Mountain Climbers How to
Towel Mountain Climbers thumbnail
4 sets
30-45 sec reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 8

Towel Switch Lunge How to
Towel Switch Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Per side.

Exercise 9

Towel Skater Lunge How to
Towel Skater Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Per side.

Exercise 10

Chair Side-Plank Twist How to
Chair Side Plank Twist thumbnail
4 sets
15* reps
60 sec rest
*Per side.

Exercise 11

Chair Knee Driver You'll need: Chair How to
Chair Knee Drive thumbnail
4 sets
10* reps
60 sec rest
*Per side.
