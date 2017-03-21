How to Use Pyramids and Reverse Pyramids to Increase Strength and Mass

It’s not a difficult concept to grasp: Training for size requires you to ramp up the intensity of your workouts and use heavy weights to build maximum amounts of muscle. But every set doesn’t have to be a ballbuster. In fact, by slowly working your way up to a max set using the pyramid method, you’ll better warm up your muscles, lubricate your joints, and target a variety of muscle-fiber types. Using those lighter sets to focus on form and technique is also good practice. Execute each rep with precision and control as you work up to moving serious poundage—and building serious muscle.

Pyramid Set Basics

A pyramid grows progressively heavier with fewer reps from one set to the next. The lighter sets serve as a warmup for the heaviest sets. A reverse pyramid grows progressively lighter with more reps from one set to the next. Pyramids and reverse pyramids let you work one exercise through an entire rep range.

Pyramid Power

What It Is: A pyramid is a progression of sets that grow heavier as the reps reduce. This culminates with the apex: a maximum set of, typically, three to six reps. This may look like a set of 12 reps, followed by a set of 10, then a set of eight, ending with a set of six reps.

Why It Works: By saving your effort for one set, you ensure that you have enough energy to train with 100% of your intensity—and, after all, intensity equals growth. Additionally, working one exercise through multiple rep ranges will target different muscle fibers, which will reap muscle- and strength-building benefits.

Put It In Reverse

Why It Works: Another way to trigger growth is to reverse the classic pyramid scheme. You may lose the advantage of progressing to a strength-focused, low-rep set, but starting heavy and working to reps of 15 to 20 will push your muscle fibers beyond what they’re used to, triggering more growth.

Pyramid Set Tips