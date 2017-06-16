Level Up Your Triceps Routine

eclipse_images/Getty Images

The difference between training your biceps and triceps comes down to variety. While a healthy diet of curls, curls, and more curls will be enough to add some inches to your bi’s, developing a full pair of horseshoe tri’s that pop off the back of your arm requires you to target all three triceps heads—lateral, medial, and the long head. This means trashing the muscle from all different angles, with an assortment of exercises and equipment.

The workout below utilizes isolation and compound movements in the span of a brief but exhaustive 11-set triceps throw down. In the previously published “Straight Up” version of this routine, you had similar diversity. This time, though, the compound movement for triceps switches from close-grip bench presses to bodyweight dips. The other three moves in the routine look similar, though equipment and angles are altered to make sure your triceps don’t forget how to grow. With sufficient intensity, volume, and variety, they will.

Straight up workout (From February 2013)

Lying triceps extension: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Close-grip bench press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

One-arm overhead dumbbell extension: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Cable pressdown: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Level up workout

Dip: 3 sets to failure

Cable overhead extension: 2 sets of 10-12 reps

Lying dumbbell triceps extension: 4 sets of 10

One-arm cable reverse grip pulldown: 2 sets of 8-10 reps