PROFESSIONAL EDGE: TRAIN LIKE A PRO
Try this progressive and dynamic program used by athletes around the world.
If you think you need to hit the gym hard every single day to get fit like an athlete, think again. This three-phase, 12-week Professional Edge workout program designed by Randy Hadley of RHFitPro demands four days of tough training per week—two days dedicated to lifting, and two days dedicated to dynamic movements—to prep you for any playing field. In order to keep your body primed and remain injury-free, Hadley strongly encourages warming up prior to and stretching after each of your workouts. The remainder of the week consists of active recovery like yoga, stretching, a massage, or a leisure activity.
This progressive plan can be tailored to beginner, intermediate, and advanced lifters, so you can make serious gains no matter your current fitness level.
About RHFitPro:
Below, find the training schedule, dynamic workout, lifting programs for each phase, and the supplements you need to succeed.
