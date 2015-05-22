Straight-Up Biceps Workout

For a workout that hits the biceps from all angles, we called upon Ryan Sullivan, a competitive bodybuilder and the owner of Sci-Unison Fitness (sci-unisonfitness .com) in North Babylon, NY. His routine employs dumbbells, a barbell, and cables and puts the upper arms in various positions: in front of the torso with preachers, behind it with incline curls, at the sides with barbell curls, and, to finish, the arms elevated and parallel with the floor via high-cable curls. Such variety will help ensure that both heads of the biceps get maximum stimulation to grow bigger and stronger.

Using appreciable resistance helps, too, but only if proper form is upheld. “Using massive amounts of momentum is a great way to train your ego, not your biceps,” Sullivan says.