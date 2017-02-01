Workout Routines

The Technical Finisher Circuit

This technique-focused finisher will help you hit every last muscle before your workout ends.

andrew-gutman-headshot thumbnail by
15-Minute Workout: Burn It Up with the 3-Headed Monster
Duration 20
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

DIRECTIONS: Try for three rounds, but adjust the weight if your technique breaks down on any exercise—the goal is form and function, not time and heavy weight.

SEE ALSO: Training Techniques for Bigger Muscle Growth

Exercise 1

Prowler Sled Push
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 yds reps
-- rest
*Follow with Prowler Sled Pull for 10 yds.

Exercise 2

Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Renegade Row thumbnail
3 sets
4* reps
-- rest
*Per arm, alternating, with dumbbells

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Open + Supinated Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
6, 6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Treadmill Run
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
30 sec* reps
-- rest
*As fast as possible

Exercise 5

Reverse Lunge Walk
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
15 yds reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
3 sets
1 min reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments