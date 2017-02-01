DIRECTIONS: Try for three rounds, but adjust the weight if your technique breaks down on any exercise—the goal is form and function, not time and heavy weight.
Workout Routines
The Technical Finisher Circuit
This technique-focused finisher will help you hit every last muscle before your workout ends.
Exercise 1Prowler Sled Push
3 sets
10 yds reps
-- rest
*Follow with Prowler Sled Pull for 10 yds.
Exercise 2Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
3 sets
4* reps
-- rest
*Per arm, alternating, with dumbbells
Exercise 3Dumbbell Open + Supinated Curl
3 sets
6, 6 reps
-- rest
Exercise 4Treadmill Run
3 sets
30 sec* reps
-- rest
*As fast as possible
Exercise 5Reverse Lunge Walk
3 sets
15 yds reps
-- rest
Exercise 6Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
3 sets
1 min reps
-- rest
Comments