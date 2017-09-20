The Ultimate 10-minute Energy Booster

Whether it’s 10 minutes or two hours, any workout is worth the time you put into it.

That’s the mantra of Luke Andrus, franchise consultant and director of training at Anytime Fitness headquarters in St. Paul, MN. Because, let’s face it, 40- to 50-hour work weeks and family life leave little time for a long detailed workout for a lot of us. But it doesn't mean anyone has to scrap the idea of getting in shape—you adapt and get done when and where you can.

According to Andrus, not every workout has to be a marathon session nor does it need to include next best thing on the fitness market to get you in shape.

“A lot of people at Anytime Fitness aren’t bodybuilders,” Andrus says. “A good number of our clients are looking for quick, convenient workouts like this one.”

An effective fat-burning, strength-building workout is as simple as a pushup and bodyweight lunge. And Andrus’ 10-minute energy booster workout, which can be found on the Anytime Fitness app, hits all the major muscles, making it an easy, efficient, and effective workout that you can do at home, in a park, practically anywhere.

“It’s all bodyweight. All you would need is a bench,” Andrus says.

Directions: Perform each exercise for 60 seconds before moving on to the next exercise. The workout should take 10 minutes. If you have more energy, add another round.

“Ideally, there are four patterns of movement here,” Andrus says. “You’re gonna see an upper-body push, upper-body pull, a hip hingement, and a knee-hinge movement.”

Exercise how-to: