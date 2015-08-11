The Ultimate Arnold Training Guide

Trying to describe Arnold’s chest and back routines separately can get a little tricky; he supersetted the two exclusively for most of his bodybuilding career. (For the sake of organization in this article, however, we’ll focus on each body part separately, as each routine can also stand on its own.) Arnold had simple reasons for employing supersets: One, they saved time and allowed him to train chest and back combined in roughly one hour. Two, he felt he could handle more weight this way, and so develop greater muscle density (the same logic behind training opposing muscle groups together). And, of course, three, because he relished the experience.

As he once put it, “When the chest and the upper back”—essentially, his entire upper body—“are pumped simultaneously, there is an indescribable feeling of growth stimulation and massiveness.” But Arnold also warned beginners about this style of training, recommending they work into it slowly because of the demands it places on endurance and stamina. Even seasoned lifters can struggle. Arnold once told a story about introducing his chest/back workout to several experienced bodybuilders while visiting South Africa. According to the Oak, two of his training partners “passed out cold, and a third became so ill he lost his breakfast!”

Training tips

Despite relatively high rep ranges, Arnold went as heavy as he could when training chest to elicit maximal growth. He typically used the pyramid principle, increasing weight and decreasing reps on each set of a given exercise.

He also regularly used straight-arm pullovers in his training, employing either a dumbbell or barbell (despite their exclusion from this routine). Arnold felt that pullovers expanded the thorax and enlarged the rib cage, though this was never proven to be fact.

In addition to supersets, Arnold often performed forced reps, Iso-Tension (holding poses between sets and after workouts), and peak contractions (squeezing the muscles at the top of each rep) in his training. He did whatever it took to increase intensity.

Arnold's chest workout

Exercise Sets Reps Bench Press* 1 30-45 Bench Press 5 20-6** Incline Barbell Press 5 10-15 Flat-Bench Dumbbell Flye 5 10-15 Weighted Dip 5 15 Dumbbell Pullover 5 15-20

*Performed as a warmup

**Arnold pyramided up in weight (and down in reps) every set