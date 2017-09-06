The Ultimate Seated Full-body Workout

People with injuries and disabilities are often sedentary, believing that their limitations prevent them from getting a good workout. Truth is, you don't need to be at 100% to reap the rewards of an intense training session at the gym. In fact, you can even get in a hardcore, muscle-blasting workout without ever being on your feet. All you need to do is take a seat.

Along with improving flexibility, strength, and balance, seated exercise takes the pressure off lower extremities during heavy lifts while targeting the muscles that are strong enough to carry the load. Whatever your setback—a leg injury, bad back, foot pain—it's not an excuse to call it quits with the iron. You can still stay in the game by parking it with these highly effective exercises that can all be performed while seated.

So if you need to get off your feet for a few training sessions while your body is healing, give this seated workout a go to stay in optimal shape and keep those muscles firing on all cylinders.