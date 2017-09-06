The Ultimate Seated Full-body Workout

Ultimate Seated Workout
Exercise 1
Hammer Strength Chest Press
Make sure to keep your ribcage high and your shoulders shrugged back, feet firmly on the ground for support to keep full focus on the target muscles.
Exercise 2
Incline Dumbbell Chest Press
The angle we’re looking for is about 70 degrees. Perform exercises with a pair of DBs or on a smith machine. Make sure to keep your ribcage high and your shoulders shrugged back.
Exercise 3
Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown
You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Lat Pulldown Bar, Bench
How to
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
It is very important that the weight is not your focus here, it should be challenging but you need to get full range of motion with every rep to be able to reap the benefits and get that width you desire.
Exercise 4
Seated Cable Row
You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, V-Handle Attachment
How to
Keep strict form. Using a close-grip, pull the handle in for one second, hold at peak contraction for 2 and low the handle back for a count of 3.
Exercise 5
Seated Lateral Raise
You'll need: Dumbbells, Bench
How to
4 sets
10-12 reps
-- rest
This can be performed with a 90 degree bench and dumbbells, or on a seated side lateral raise machine. Do this movement strictly with no momentum for a maximum pump.
Exercise 6
Seated Barbell Shoulder Press
You'll need: Barbell, Bench
How to
Sit on a 90 degree angle bench, grab a barbell, or set of dumbbells, and press up in an explosive manner but lower slowly. Draw out the eccentric to really tear those muscle fibers. Keep your core tight and don’t jerk, form here is key.
Exercise 7
Seated Dumbbell Shrug
Seated at a 90 degree incline grab a set of Dumbbells, make sure you get a full range of motion trying to pull the traps up as close to the ear as possible, allowing the traps to stretch at the bottom and contract intensely at the top.
Exercise 8
Leg Extension
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Pause at the top of the contraction for a second or two and then slowly lower for a count of three getting a good stretch at the bottom.
Exercise 9
Seated Hamstring Curl
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Make sure you accentuate the squeeze of the contraction and slowly lower the weight stack back fully utilizing the eccentric of the movement.