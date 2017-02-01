Workout Routines

Work Your Entire Upper Body With These TRX Moves

Tax your entire upper body by adding a twist to the TRX row.

Andy McDermott thumbnail by CPT
Duration 15 min
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

WHAT IT IS

A five-exercise, five-round circuit that focuses on full-body pulling exercises. The one-arm rotational pull hits the arms, back, core, and shoulders as you work to stay in control while completing the movement; TRX squat curls target the biceps; hand walkouts challenge core stability; and mountain climbers ensure that your heart rate never dips.

WHY IT WORKS

Training multiple muscle groups at the same time is more efficient than honing in on just one. So consider ditching the biceps curls and cable rows on your next pull day and instead move through different planes of movements that will recruit more muscles, burn more calories, and build total-body strength.

￼STAY ON THE BALL

When performing the rotational pull, shift your weight to the balls of your feet for better control and proper weight distribution.

Exercise 1

One-Arm TRX Rotational Pull
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest
*Each arm

Exercise 2

TRX Squat to Biceps Curl
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

TRX Low Row
exercise image placeholder
5 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Walkout from Pushup Position You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walkout from Pushup Position thumbnail
5 sets
3 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
5 sets
50 reps
-- rest
*Each leg
