The 10 Worst Training Mistakes Beginners Make

This is the most prevalent mistake I see - especially on a college campus with new lifters just starting off every day. I’ll often go into the gym and see beginners squatting down an inch with 315, deadlifting 405 with a rainbow-shaped lower back, and pushing 225 on bench with their spotter doing all the work. Overloading the bar and forgetting form will not only puts you in a position to get injured, but also will not activate any muscles associated with the movement – and without muscle activation, you can throw the idea of putting on muscle right out the window.

Solution: Start off using lighter weights and perform each exercise with the proper range of motion and technique. Once you begin to break form, lighten the load a bit – especially when starting off. Once you gain a little experience, begin to test heavier weights and you will see progress in both strength and muscle mass.