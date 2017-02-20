The 10 Worst Training Mistakes Beginners Make

This is a big problem with beginner lifters coming across so much “bro-science” out there. I might see someone doing a certain exercise which I don’t really deem beneficial. When asked why, some will say something along the lines of “so-and-so told me to do it”. Taking advice from the wrong people and not doing your own research could end up holding you back from your goals – so when someone tells you something, take it with a grain of salt, go home, and look how it holds true in the professional realms.
Solution: Like I mentioned before, take everything with a grain of salt. It’s real easy to believe everything you’re told, but that is a major reason why some don’t progress as they should. Instead of trying everything someone tells you, go online when your get home and see how effective whatever they told you really is.