15 Training and Nutrition Mistakes That Wreck Sex on Valentine’s Day

Tofu, many veggie burgers, some dairy substitutes, and certain protein mixtures contain high levels of soy, says Dr. Asandra. While it can be a great source of protein, some studies say that soy promotes the production of estrogen, which can interfere with men’s testosterone levels and libido, and if consumed in high amounts, even give rise to man boobs, says Dr. Asandra. If you want to avoid soy, check the ingredients on any faux meat products and opt for whey protein powder on your next trip to the supplement store. It's best to limit soy to minimal or moderate intake to help ensure your sex drive and stamina are in top form on February 14th and beyond, suggests Dr. Asandra.
SEE ALSO: 17 Foods you'll Find in Any Fit Guy's Fridge