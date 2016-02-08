15 Training and Nutrition Mistakes That Wreck Sex on Valentine’s Day

Mom was right: What you eat when you wake up is one of the most important influences on your overall health. Skipping breakfast screws with your blood pressure, blood sugar regulation, and stresses out your cells, explains Chris Asandra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of NuMale Medical Center, a Wisconsin-based health clinic for men. Scoop some berries into a non-dairy smoothie with whey powder to boost antioxidant effects. Swap regular milk for almond milk since some studies have shown that dairy can interfere with the absorption of antioxidants, says Dr. Asandra.

SEE ALSO: 10 Things She Wishes You Knew About Sex