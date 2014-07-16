4 Ways to Stay Fit in Your 30's

According to the good folks at WebMD, “People who are physically inactive can lose as much as 3-5% of their muscle mass per decade after age 30.” Yikes. That is not the news you want to hear if you’ve been an iron-loving gym rat your whole life. But there’s a good way to counteract that decline now.

If you’re lifting weights and trying to watch your body fat, you might be depriving yourself of protein. Men get very busy in our thirties, due to more demands at work and at home. Men who lift serious iron need a lot of protein – and perhaps more than you think. Between 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight should be your goal each day. Protein provides the building blocks (amino acids) for muscle tissue and other soft tissues in the body. If you want to delay the loss of muscle mass that is bearing down on you like a freight train, strive to eat 30-60 grams of protein per meal (3-6 meals per day). Focus on complete protein sources, such as eggs, fish, chicken, whey protein, wild game, yogurt and red meat.

If you are having trouble getting all of your protein in form whole foods – as is often the case when you’re battling a busy work schedule – try consuming whey protein shakes and amino acid drinks to make up the difference.