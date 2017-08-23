Workout Tips

5 Exercises to Mobilize Your Joints

This routine is the secret to mobile joints and less time spent warming up.

andrew-gutman-headshot thumbnail by
1 of 6

Intro

Joints Main
Jay Sullivan

Max Shank, owner of Ambition Athletics in Encinitas, CA, has crafted a yoga-influenced sequence of joint mobilization to heighten flexibility and minimize risk of injury. He stresses the importance of staying active and not falling into the pitfalls of today's "sedentary society". Whenever you can, but specifically before a workout, Shank suggests completing this five-step joint mobilization cycle to keep your joints loose, limber, and ready to exert energy. His instructions are as follows.

How it works:

Not taking your joints through their full range of motion—which is common nowadays in our sedentary society with a “sitting epidemic”—will lead to a buildup of calcification that creates stiffness. This five-step mobilization routine combats this by prioritizing a full ROM with your joints.

Why it works:

In addition to accumulating 35 minutes of extra movement per week, “the frequency with which you do something (e.g., swinging a golf club five minutes every day versus one hour on a Sunday) is more critical for improvement. It’s like compounding interests,” Shank explains.

Directions:

Perform each move for 10 reps before moving on to the next.

FEATURED WORKOUT: SUMMER SHRED 2017>>

2 of 6

1. Neck Rotation

Neck Rotation
Jay Sullivan

Stand tall and slowly turn your head to one side, and then turn it back to the other side. That's one rep.

3 of 6

2. Hip Extension

Hip Extension
Jay Sullivan

From a standing position, lift one leg off the ground and raise it as high as you can go, then slowly lower it back into position. Repeat on the other leg. If you’re off-balance, it’s OK to use a pole or table for balance.

4 of 6

3. Shoulder Circle

Shoulder Circle
Jay Sullivan

Stand tall with your arms at your side. Either one arm at a time, or two at a time, raise them straight up with palms facing each other. Once your arms reach behind your head, begin to rotate your palms outward as you continue the down motion until your arms are back at your sides. Reset, and repeat for 10 reps.

5 of 6

4. Lateral Thoracic Sweep

Lateral Thoracic Sweep
Jay Sullivan

Stand tall with your arms at your side, and allow your torso to fall to one side—“like a robot shutting down,” Shank says. Sweep both arms just above the floor. Come back up to a standing position, and then repeat on the other side. Complete 10 reps each side.

6 of 6

5. Ankle Circle

Ankle Circle
Jay Sullivan

Lift one leg slightly off the floor, and then rotate your ankle in circles, both ways. Complete 10 reps, in both directions, for both ankles.

Topics:
Comments