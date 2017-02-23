5 Ways to Be a Trustworthy Weightlifting Spotter

When M&F asked me to write this piece I was actually thrilled! Why? Because this is a topic that is rarely discussed, but yet carries so much importance in the gym! I mean, think of it this way – a crappy spotter will, at the very least, ruin your workout – BUT – at the worst, could leave you severely injured or even – dare I say it!

Lets face it, the only time the letters “R,” “I,” and “P” should be associated with a workout is when you brag to your buddies just how RIPPED you looked in the gym that day! Here are 5 ways to ensure that the next workout you and your partner engage in is not a death-defying experience (or one that just leaves you feeling “flat”).

