5 Ways to Recruit More Fast-Twitch Muscle Fibers

Give your growth-prone muscles a boost with these five training techniques.

Fast-twitch Fibers

Barbell Deadlift

Fast-twitch muscle fibers have the most potential for growth. To grow these fibers you have to lift heavy and explode in movement. Additionally, those with more fast-twitch muscle fibers tend to carry less fat because muscle is more metabolic. Think about a sprinter’s physique—they don’t do anything slowly and therefore have slabs of dense, lean muscle. To build a better physique, focus your training on developing these fast-twtich muscle fibers. These training techniques will help to amplify the development. 

1. Lift heavy

heavy squat

Max weight loads are generally moved very slowly, but these lifts require fast-twitch muscle fibers to get the job done. In general, the more weight on the bar, the more fast-twitch fibers come into play. Train with more than 80% of your 1RM. Even though the weight is heavy, you should still have the intention to move the weight as fast as possible. Which leads us to No. 2…

2. Train like a cat

smith machine bentover row

Compensatory acceleration training, that is. The more force produced, the greater the contribution of fast-twitch muscle fibers. Think back to high school physics class:

Force = Mass x Acceleration

Since a greater bar speed can be produced in a submaximal intensity range, more force will be generated. Train with 55-82.5% of your 1RM in a core barbell movement, and perform each rep as explosively as possible through the full range of motion. This small mental cue will help your brain to rope more fast-twitch fibers into play.

3. Train eccentrically

ez bar curl

Long before weight lifting became popular in athletics, the Soviet sports machine reaped the benefits of eccentric training via depth jumps and extreme plyometrics. For the lifting enthusiast, you must remember an eccentric emphasis produces greater gains in hypertrophy than concentric or isometric (an added bonus). Furthermore, many lifters can handle 160% more eccentrically (see tip No. 1). Train movements that emphasize the eccentric in order to place a heavier demand on those fast-twitch fibers.

4. Explode

3 Must-Have Powerlifting Supplements

If your joints are healthy and you possess a good level of base strength, give plyometrics a shot. Plyometrics involve the stretch-shortening cycle to create more powerful contractions, and the explosive movement requires more of your fast-twitch muscle fibers to do the work. Need a real-world example? Here’s an easy one: it is impossible to jump high slowly. Try it.

As a bonus, plyometrics performed prior to a heavy lift can help awaken the central nervous system, allowing you to lift more once you get to your standard heavy lifts. (see No. 1)

5. Get psyched

screaming-dumbbell-bench-press

We have all heard stories about grandmothers lifting cars off of trapped grandchildren. Everyone possesses this power, it is activated through the psyche. Any big-time weight lifter psyches up before playing with large weights that would destroy most mortals. These lifters are getting into the mindset that recruits fast-twitch muscle fibers for the ensuing war with the barbell. So find what works for you, whether that’s yelling, listening to loud music, or having a training partner smack you across the pecs. Psyching up relays the message to the fast-twitch muscle that it’s go time.

