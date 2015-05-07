5 Ways to Recruit More Fast-Twitch Muscle Fibers

Compensatory acceleration training, that is. The more force produced, the greater the contribution of fast-twitch muscle fibers. Think back to high school physics class:

Force = Mass x Acceleration

Since a greater bar speed can be produced in a submaximal intensity range, more force will be generated. Train with 55-82.5% of your 1RM in a core barbell movement, and perform each rep as explosively as possible through the full range of motion. This small mental cue will help your brain to rope more fast-twitch fibers into play.