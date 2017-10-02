6 Machines That Can Match Their Free-weight Counterparts

GCShutter / Getty

Ever since various types (and makes) of resistance machines began filling gyms a few decades ago, a debate amongst athletes, bodybuilders, trainers, coaches, and scientists arose rather quickly about which is superior when it comes to stimulating muscular hypertrophy—free weights or the aforementioned machines? While there are certainly excellent arguments for both sides, based upon laboratory research and “in-the-trenches” anecdotal evidence, this article is not to make a case for either, but rather to share some of the best possible machine substitutions for six commonly used, basic free-weight exercises.

Here are the six machines that best match their free-weight counterpart.