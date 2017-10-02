6 Machines That Can Match Their Free-weight Counterparts

Hans L Bonnevier, Johner / Getty
Solid substitution for the wide-grip pullup.
This is one of the most basic back exercises one could perform, and was a staple in most lats-building programs before machines became available. And while it's still a movement that should be included in one’s routine now and again, it can become tough to perform when a great amount of size/bodyweight is achieved.
Awesome advantage(s): The reason for this particular machine over pulldowns is because it more closely mimics pullups and still forces the lifter to move his/her body through space, rather than remaining stationary. For those who are not yet strong enough, or have become too big (not a bad problem to have), to perform several sets of 8-12 strict reps, the assisted pullup machine serves as the perfect back-blasting option.