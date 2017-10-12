7 Ways to Make Sure You're Sore After a Workout

HadelProductions / Getty
In several previous articles I have discussed how most successful bodybuilding programs are built around the foundation of “compound exercises”. And while this remains my opinion, I will make an exception in this one unique case. Since this particular discussion centers on some sure-fire ways to get you sore, especially when it’s been months since feeling this wonderful sensation, we can drop some of the multi-joint exercises for a workout and focus on “isolation” moves. Most of the time, gym-goers reserve heavy resistance, low rep sets (4-5) for “big” movements like squats, bench presses, deadlifts, and BB rows, which spread the “load” over several muscle groups. However, I invite you to try using the 4-5-rep-to-failure range on more “isolated” exercises like concentration curls, leg extensions, machine side laterals, and rope pushdowns, which should shock your muscles and cause you to say “ouch” a few dozen times the following day.