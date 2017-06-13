8 Tips for Balancing Bodybuilding and Endurance Training

moodboard / Getty Images

Before Viada shared his actionable tips, he shed light on which endurance sports his bodybuilder clients tend to favor.

“A lot of bodybuilders are interested in obstacle course racing because they like the competitive side of things, and it’s a lot more interesting than trotting away on a treadmill,” says Viada. “Bodybuilders also express a good amount of interest in triathlons. There's a certain challenge associated with a triathlon, and many bodybuilders don’t mind the idea of getting on a bike or getting in the water.”

Physique-minded lifters are better than they think when it comes to aerobic endurance. Viada says that he personally knows several physique competitors who go through contest prep, and their cardiovascular conditioning is phenomenal afterwards.

“If you’re doing an hour of steady-state cardio every day, you already have a fantastic aerobic base,” Viada adds. “If I can get them fit with a proper pair of shoes, get them outside to start to build some of that toughness and agility for their legs, and teach them how to ride a bike, they may be surprised at how good they already are.”