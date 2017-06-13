8 Tips for Balancing Bodybuilding and Endurance Training

Per Bernal
Accessory exercises refer to single-joint exercises that are done after a compound, multi-joint exercise during a workout. For bodybuilders, accessory moves are there to maximize blood flow to the muscle and achieve colossal pumps. There’s still room for building muscle during your workout, but this will be at the beginning of the workout.
“I typically have the race-specific stuff replace the accessory work,” Viada says. “You have to economize: You can’t do six accessory bodybuilding exercises when you’re training for an endurance event. Your accessory work will be geared toward making you a better runner or cyclist, but you’re still keeping in your bread-and-butter lifting exercises to maintain size and strength.”
A sample of how this would play out on legs day is starting the workout with the barbell back squat, then, instead of doing a leg press or hamstring curl, do walking lunges. Next, stepups, Bulgarian split squats, and other unilateral exercises done for 15 reps will be the best options for legs day. Viada mentions that low rep ranges are rare in his world.
“If someone has a powerlifting background, I may have them in the 3-5 rep range to start the workout but that’s the only case we’re going to get low with repetitions,” says Viada.