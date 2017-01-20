9 Problems Fit Guys Have and How to Solve Them

Per Bernal

THE PROBLEM: You Don’t Have Bicep Peaks

￼First and foremost, a biceps peak is genetic. If you don’t have a split biceps or mountainous peak now, you probably never will have guns like Arnold.

THE SOLUTION:

However, you can build the long head of the biceps—located on the outer portion of your arm—to create the appearance of a bigger peak when you flex. Try close-grip barbell curls and incline dumbbell curls as these two exercises provide the most amount of tension, targeting your long head the most. For incline curls, make sure to twist your pinkie toward your shoulder at the top of the movement.

THE PROBLEM: You’re Flat-Chested

A big chest is the centerpiece of an impressive physique, but most guys lack size in this area because they gravitate toward heavy presses.

THE SOLUTION:

DB flyes with a twist: Perform tension-inducing exercises like dumbbell flyes, but execute them with your palms facing each other. As you lower the weight, keep a slight bend in your elbow and bring the dumbbells back toward your ears in a slight arching motion with your hands. This will recruit a maximum amount of muscle as it stretches the muscle fibers in the way that they naturally lie across your chest.