9 Problems Fit Guys Have and How to Solve Them

Per Bernal
THE PROBLEM: Your Legs Look Like Stilts
If you don’t train legs consistently, you know the remedy—train your damn legs! Otherwise, emphasize symmetry and balance to upgrade your chicken legs.
THE SOLUTION:
Shut up and squat: Deep squats are, and always will be, your best bet for building leg mass.
Divide and conquer: The idea of an hour-and-a-half leg session is enough to deter most guys, so try a new split to break things up: Quads on one day, hamstrings with back, and calves after arms. It won’t be as daunting.
Limit cardio: Moderate, steady-state cardio helps preserve muscle.
Prioritize sleep: Sleep is crucial for recovery: Seven to nine hours are ideal.
SEE ALSO: The Ultimate Leg-Building Workout Program
THE PROBLEM: You’re All Quads
Most guys tend to gravitate towards quad-dominant exercises on leg day, such as extensions and the leg press, neglecting their posterior chain. Therefore, an imbalance is created that lends itself to hip and knee soreness and injury, not to mention a drastically underdeveloped leg.
THE SOLUTION:
Perform variations of the deadlift, good mornings, and back extensions. These hit your posterior chain, which are made up of your spinal erectors, glutes, and hamstrings.
TIPS:
Lighten the load and roll your shoulders forward before initiating any rear-delt exercise. This places tension on the muscle you’re trying to target, not the middle back and traps.
Increase your lat size: To get the most out of your lats, incorporate mechanical dropsets. Start with an exercise like wide-grip pullups and switch grips every time you fail to neutral-grip pullups or chinups, which allows you to squeeze out extra reps as you’re recruiting slightly different muscles