Ask 'M&F': 5 Fitness Questions, Answered

My feet get sore when I use the leg press. Why does that happen, and what should I do to prevent it?

—MIKE C., BOISE, ID

Pushing through the toes—a mistake that I see many of my clients make—is a possible cause of soreness since it engages the plantar flexor muscles that attach to the bones in the arches of your feet. Flat feet could also be a cause. If your arches are fallen, they can put additional stress on your bones, ligaments, fascia, and plantar flexor muscles.

4 Tips for Sore Feet:

Push through with your heels. Train calves two to three times a week to make sure the supporting muscles and tendons are strong. Roll a tennis ball under your arches, and stretch your calves daily. Get inserts for your shoes.

—CHRIS FINLEY, C.P.T., is an ACSM-certified personal trainer.