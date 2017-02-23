Ask 'M&F': 5 Fitness Questions, Answered

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 15.0px Helvetica}
What’s the best way to take creatine?—BRIAN G., SANTA MONICA, CA
Creatine has been shown to be more effective when taken cyclically, as your muscles have a saturation threshold. Combine 5 grams of creatine with 93g of simple carbs post-workout, taking three additional 5g doses per day for five days. Take one week off before repeating the process. This may increase creatine levels by as much as 60% more than creatine alone, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
—TOBY AMIDOR, R.D., is a nutrition expert and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen.