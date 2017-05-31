Boost Your Performance: Bench Press 1.5X Your Weight

How to bench press 1.5X your weight

1) Pull the bar apart

As you lower the bar, squeeze your shoulder blades together and try to “pull the bar apart,” then maintain this tension while you push for more force.

2) Vary grip width

Alternating among wide, narrow, and normal grips allows you to focus on both prime mover and supporting muscles, which can help you break through sticking points.

3) Superset with bentover rows

Beef up your lats, which are key to moving the bar, as they act as a spring and provide a bigger base for you to press off of, with bentover rows between bench-press sets.