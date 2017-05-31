Boost Your Performance: Touch the Rim

How to increase your vertical jump

1) Bodyweight squats

They make you stronger and, because they mimic the crouch position of the jump, they’re great practice. Graduate to jump squats.

2) Calf raises

Shaq did them every night before bed when he was in college, and his vertical leap increased by 8". Aim for a big number—say, 400—and break it up into sets.

3) Jump rope

Jumping rope hits the same muscles recruited for your vertical leap. Incorporate it into your training two to three days a week, continually increasing the length of the session.