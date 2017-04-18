Bulgarian Split Squat Dilemma: Keeping Balanced

I can’t seem to balance when I perform Bulgarian split squats. Why?

—ANDREW S., ANN ARBOR, MI

You're probably progressing too fast, too soon. The smaller your base of support, the more precise and accurate your postural adjustments need to be. First, master the basic split squat and then progress to having your foot on a low box. As you conquer that, increase the height of the box until you can balance on a bench. Another tip is to find a point of focus, like a pole, and use that to help keep you balanced.

Pro Tip: Geremia suggests looking away from mirrors during the move, as they can disrupt focus and affect balance.

FREE MUSCLE & FITNESS APP:

We blended bodybuilding with high-intensity interval training to deliver a bigger, leaner body in 21 days. Download the Xtend Perform 21-Day Challenge app for the workout and supp plan. Available for Apple and Android devices.