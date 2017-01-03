By the Data: Surprising Differences Between Morning and Evening Fitness Fanatics

We have a gut sense that there are major differences between those who work out in the morning and those who work out at night. By the time one is heading to sleep, the other might be headed for the gym – so they must have different personality types. Recently, CivicScience took a data-driven look at these two different personas to uncover some fascinating insights.

SEE ALSO: The Lift Doctor Talks Morning Training

Here is what we found (excluding those who said they don’t exercise):

As you can see, morning times (including both early and late morning) are roughly twice as popular as the evening to exercise. Afternoon workout fans fall right between them.

The Early Bird Get the Worm

Given their dedication to waking up early, it should come as no surprise that early morning fitness fans are more likely to exercise regularly. They are also more likely to value health and fitness, and naturally, to follow health and fitness trends. It also makes sense, then, that they are more likely than evening exercisers to buy organic food. So all around, they’re very healthy.

Additionally, these folks are more likely to earn over $100k a year, and are more likely to save their money diligently. What do they do with this money? Well, they’re more likely to donate to both educational and cultural charities. What’s interesting, however, is that evening fitness folks - who tend to make less money - are equally as likely to donate, though in smaller amounts.

Nothing stands out too much in terms of the media and technology habits of the early morning exercisers as compared to the general population, except that they are more likely to actively use Pinterest, and they are also more likely to own or want a virtual reality product. This could mean that if gyms incorporate new VR technology into their machines, it may be a hit.

Late morning fitness fans also share many of these traits, such as having a higher income and a generally active lifestyle, but there are differences between them as well.

Though all of these groups are health-conscious, late morning fans are more likely than early morning and evening fans to favor restaurants with healthy menu options, and are more likely to eat most often at fast casual restaurants.

They are also more environmentally-conscious. Late morning fitness fans are more likely to buy environmentally-friendly products, and to adjust their lifestyles to help the environment. Evidence? They are more likely to recycle.

Late morning gym-goers are more likely to follow college basketball and the NHL, and as a last fun fact, they are more likely than early morning fans and evening fans to drink wine regularly.