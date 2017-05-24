Diversify Your Workouts For Better Results

Researchers from Skidmore College created a diet and exercise plan dubbed PRISE—protein-pacing, resistance exercise, interval sprints, stretching, and endurance exercise.

For 12 weeks, subjects consumed modest amounts of protein throughout the day (hence, “protein-pacing”), and performed a diverse workout routine consisting of weight training, interval sprints, and yoga four days per week. At the end of the program, all subjects had healthier blood vessels, more upper-body strength and endurance, and better core strength.

“It’s very difficult to just lift weights, or only do the treadmill or the elliptical machine and be healthy,” Skidmore exercise scientist Paul Arciero said in a press release. "Your exercise regimen needs to encompass as much of what makes you a fully integrated living person as possible.”