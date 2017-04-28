Workout Tips

How to Achieve 4 Fitness Feats

Here's how to nail the most coveted fitness performance feats for the modern man, from a blazing mile time to bench-pressing 1.5 times your weight.

Your Path to Sucess

Have you made it a mission to touch the rim, knock out 20 pullups in one shot, bench press 1.5 times your weight, or run a six-minute mile? All worthy goals for the determined athlete. But before stacking on the added plates or skying for that coveted monster dunk, just be aware that each of these goals presents its own unique pitfalls and challenges. Taking the right path can make all the difference between failure and success.

None of the following four goals will come easy to those getting started, but with the right training approach and a willingness to push through the pain, these impressive athletic feats can be achieved. Here's how to best prepare for making these performance feats a reality.

1. Run a Six-Minute Mile

1) Head for the hills

Hill sprints are a great way to develop explosive leg strength and the endurance you need to redline it for a mile. Find a steep, 100-meter-long hill, sprint up it, and jog back down. Repeat 6 to 10 times.

2) Intervals

The best way to cut seconds off your mile time is with intervals. Head to a local track for sprints—12x200m, 10x400m, 8x600m are good options—and break them up with 200m to 400m of slow jogging.

3) Leg lifts

Strengthen your quads, calves, hips, and butt to get faster and make your body more resilient against the pounding of fast running.

2. Touch the Rim

1) Bodyweight Squats

They make you stronger and, because they mimic the crouch position of the jump, they’re great practice. Graduate to jump squats.

2) Calf raises

Shaq did them every night before bed when he was in college, and his vertical leap increased by 8". Aim for a big number—say, 400—and break it up into sets.

3) Jump rope

Jumping rope hits the same muscles recruited for your vertical leap. Incorporate it into your training two to three days a week, continually increasing the length of the session.

3. Do 20 Pullups

1) Elastic bands

Loop an elastic band around the top of a pullup bar and place your foot in it. That’ll help you to knock out more reps than you otherwise could.

2) Negative pullups

Focus on the lowering portion rather than the lift. Find a low bar and jump up so your chest is near bar level, then slowly lower yourself.

3) Forced reps

When your muscles are on fire, have a training partner help you crank out two to three more reps. You’ll overload your muscles, forcing greater growth.

4. Bench Press 1.5 Times Your Weight

1) Pull the bar apart

As you lower the bar, squeeze your shoulder blades together and try to “pull the bar apart,” then maintain this tension while you push for more force.

2) Vary grip width

Alternating among wide, narrow, and normal grips allows you to focus on both prime mover and supporting muscles, which can help you break through sticking points.

3) Superset with bent-over rows

Beef up your lats, which are key to moving the bar, as they act as a spring and provide a bigger base for you to press off of, with bent-over rows between bench-press sets.

