How to Achieve 4 Fitness Feats

Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Have you made it a mission to touch the rim, knock out 20 pullups in one shot, bench press 1.5 times your weight, or run a six-minute mile? All worthy goals for the determined athlete. But before stacking on the added plates or skying for that coveted monster dunk, just be aware that each of these goals presents its own unique pitfalls and challenges. Taking the right path can make all the difference between failure and success.

None of the following four goals will come easy to those getting started, but with the right training approach and a willingness to push through the pain, these impressive athletic feats can be achieved. Here's how to best prepare for making these performance feats a reality.