How to Get More Out of Your Pushups

There are plenty of ways to make pushups more challenging: Elevate your feet onto a bench, add a clap—or two—at the top, create instability by performing your reps on an upside-down Bosu ball. You can also wear a weight vest or put a plate on your back, which turns it into a loaded exercise that will increase the intensity and recruit more muscle fibers in your chest, arms, and core. Plate positioning depends on preference and comfort, but your hips are forced to stay up and pressure is removed from your scapula when the weight rests on your lower back.

