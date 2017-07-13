How to Make Your Own Parallettes

Parallettes are a great tool to build muscle, get stronger, and keep your joints healthy. Despite their benefits, they can be pricey.

That's why we've put together a step-by-step guide to building your own at a fraction of the price.

You'll need

10 feet of 1.5-inch PVC pipe, cut into two 24-inch segments, four 8-inch sections, and eight 5-inch pieces

four 1.5-inch elbow joints

four 1.5-inch T-joints

eight 1.5-inch end caps

one can of PVC glue/ cement

60-grit sandpaper

Directions

For legs, attach one elbow joint to one end of each 8-inch section with glue. Apply glue, and insert the ends of the 24-inch piece into elbow joints attached to legs. Legs should be parallel to each other. For feet, glue and insert a 5-inch piece into each end of the T-joints. Glue an end cap onto the other end of each 5-inch section. Glue and insert a foot into each leg. Feet run perpendicular to the top tube. Sand top tubes.

Tip

Pick up PVC from a Lowe’s or Home Depot. These stores will usually cut your pipe for free or allow you to use their cutter.