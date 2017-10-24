How to Sculpt a Jaw-Dropping Six-Pack, According to 'Designated Survivor' Actor LaMonica Garrett

Follow these tips from Designated Survivor star LaMonica Garrett to sculpt your own, jaw-dropping six-pack.

1. Hit 'Em Hard

“I always go back to the moves I know work for me. One of the main ones is where I’m lying on a bench, holding a plate over my head and a dumbbell between my feet, and I do leg raises. It burns up the whole abs, especially the lower abs. And it hurts to a deeper level. When I tell my buddies about it and they do it, they can’t cough the next day, ’cause it hurts.”

2. Hit 'Em Soft

“I work out five or six days a week, and I try to do some kind of core work every day that I train. So if I’m doing legs, I’ll still hit my abs for two or three exercises. And if I’m going to the gym for core and cardio, I’ll do five or six abs moves. I’ve been doing it this way for a while now, maybe seven or eight years. Seems to be working.”

3. Keep It Rolling

“I travel a lot for work, so I’ll take the ab wheel with me—break that thing down and put it in my suitcase. It goes with me everywhere. I do straight rollouts with it, but I also go left for the full extension, and right for the full extension, to hit the obliques.”

4. Take Yoga

“I do a lot of hot yoga. I’ll leave the gym and go straight to hot yoga, so I don’t have to do as much cardio. I sweat out five pounds of water weight every time I’m in there. It’s great for dropping weight and getting cut, but it also helps your body heal and become more pliable so you can prevent injury. I wish I had done yoga when I was playing football.”