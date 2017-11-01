How to Strengthen Your Grip for Deadlifting

Does your grip sometimes fail once you get the bar over your knees for a deadlift? Grip strength is a critical component of deadlifting, and must be taken seriously. What follows are tips on how to improve it.

First, you can try a mixed grip, in which one palm is facing up and the other down—it doesn't matter which one is up and down, although most people put their dominant hand facing up.

To maximize your strength with this particular grip, curl the "up" palm up and twist the "down" palm down, like you're revving a motorcycle. You should also train your grip during your workouts.

The best way to do this is to get a pair of Fat Gripz or Grip4orce, and add them to your accessory lifts—do your rows, pullups, and dumbbell presses with them. Your grip will be stronger in a few weeks.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.

— C.J. Murphy, C-I.S.S.N.

C.J. Murphy is a former competitive powerlifter and strongman, and the owner of Total Performance Sports in Everett, MA.