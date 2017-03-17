Mix Up Your Training for Max Benefits

Researchers from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and the University of Ottawa had 21 individuals perform three weeks of intervals and three weeks of endurance training. In the beginning of the study, a third of the people from each group didn’t respond. However, when the non-responders switched groups, they showed a significant improvement in their V02 max.

The results suggest that if you're a non-responder to one type of exercise, switching to another could yield results. In general, endurance training improved people's endurance. However, while some saw as much of a 100 percent increase, others saw a decline in fitness level despite following the same routine.

CHANGE IS GOOD

The study affirms the importance of mixing up training protocols.

