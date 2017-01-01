REAL WORLD FITNESS: WHAT ARE YOU TRAINING FOR?
These Isopure athletes put their bodies on the line for the sake of their jobs. Find out how they prepare, physically and mentally, to make this sacrifice everyday.
Some jobs demand an exceptional level of athletic performance and conditioning. Being able to ‘Bring It’ everyday is not an option, but a requirement to get the job done and walk away in one piece. For the following four courageous souls, bringing their ‘A’ game to the office can make the difference between life and death. Whether it’s walking into the flames of hell, plucking people from the angry ocean, busting through a plate glass window or swimming with the fiercest predators of the sea, the Isopure Athletes featured must put a premium on their ability to perform under the most dangerous conditions.
In each of their profile videos, you’ll see what it takes to be successful at some of the most physically challenging jobs in existence. You’ll quickly understand why the lifeguard, the stuntman, the firefighter, and the shark diver all rely on a dedicated training regimen and potent dose of daily protein to perform at the highest level and crush all obstacles in their path.
