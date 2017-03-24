Running May Help Knee Inflammation

Running may be associated with sore knees, but a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology says otherwise. Researchers out of Brigham Young University suggest running may reduce inflammation in joints, particularly in your knees, and can delay the development of osteoarthritis.

Researchers measured inflammation markers in knee joint fluid both before and after running. In participants aged 18-35, the concentration of those markers had actually decreased after 30 minutes of running.

"What we now know is that for young, healthy individuals exercise creates an anti-inflammatory environment that may be beneficial in terms of long-term joint health,” study lead author Robert Hyldahl, BYU assistant professor of exercise science, told BYU News.

SEE ALSO: 10 Tips for Endurance Training

FREE MUSCLE & FITNESS APP:

We blended bodybuilding with high-intensity interval training to deliver a bigger, leaner body in 21 days. Download the Xtend Perform 21-Day Challenge app for the workout and supp plan. Available for Apple and Android devices.