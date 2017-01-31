The Upgraded Get-Big Legs Workout

OUR ADVICE

By using a 5x5 rep scheme with squats—the key mass builder in your routine—you’ll be completing nearly the same number of reps as your old workout, but you’ll go heavier to stimulate more muscle growth. Romanian deads and walking lunges team up to provide for more volume and better overall leg development than simply relying on the leg press. Move leg extensions and leg curls to the end in an effort to finish off those muscle fibers.

FORM CHECK

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Lunge forward so your front leg is parallel to the ground and your rear knee just about touches the floor.

