The Upgraded Get-Big Legs Workout

Tom K. from Austin, TX, sent us his leg workout and asked us to make changes that would help him add as much mass as possible to his wheels.

OUR ADVICE

By using a 5x5 rep scheme with squats—the key mass builder in your routine—you’ll be completing nearly the same number of reps as your old workout, but you’ll go heavier to stimulate more muscle growth. Romanian deads and walking lunges team up to provide for more volume and better overall leg development than simply relying on the leg press. Move leg extensions and leg curls to the end in an effort to finish off those muscle fibers.

FORM CHECK

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Lunge forward so your front leg is parallel to the ground and your rear knee just about touches the floor.

Tom's Old Workout M&F Rating: C+

Exercise 1

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Leg Press
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Leg Extension
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Leg Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Tom's New Workout

Exercise 1

Back Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Back Squat thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Romanian Deadlift
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Walking Lunge
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Leg Extension
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Leg Curl How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
