Workout Tips

Want Bigger, Stronger Muscles? Explosively Lift Weights to Get Them

The key to bigger, stronger muscles is all about how explosively you lift weights.

Dumbbell Row
Ian Logan

Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia recently did a meta-analysis of 15 studies that investigated speed of movement when lifting.

They found small gains in strength can occur when a fast movement is performed with moderate intensity, which was defined as 60–79% of the subjects’ one-rep max, compared with a medium or slow speed. So pick up the pace!

READY, SET, LIFT

Compound moves like the one-arm dumbbell row are perfect for fast lifting, as you can typically handle heavier weights.

