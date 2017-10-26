Want Bigger, Stronger Muscles? Explosively Lift Weights to Get Them

Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia recently did a meta-analysis of 15 studies that investigated speed of movement when lifting.

They found small gains in strength can occur when a fast movement is performed with moderate intensity, which was defined as 60–79% of the subjects’ one-rep max, compared with a medium or slow speed. So pick up the pace!

READY, SET, LIFT

Compound moves like the one-arm dumbbell row are perfect for fast lifting, as you can typically handle heavier weights.

