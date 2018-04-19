Simon Macdermott-Johnson

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Quads

Say goodbye to those chicken legs: Develop a set of impressive quads in just half an hour a day with this practical, simple circuit workout.

Pete Williams, C.P.T. thumbnail by CPT
Simon Macdermott-Johnson
Most guys don’t think about specifically training the quads. Instead, they figure that this four-pronged powerhouse muscle that stabilizes the knees and flexes the hips will spring into action during pretty much any lower-body exercise. That’s true—but it’s all the more reason to appreciate and focus on the quads.

Quads also tend to get neglected in “pre-hab” routines. When people work to counteract the physical effects of modern cubicle culture—hunching over computers and smartphones all day—they tend to focus on their hips and hamstrings, not their quads.

But the quads help us maintain proper posture while sitting or standing. In fact, the quads come into play in just about every movement. And a well-developed set of quads is a thing of beauty, giving a body symmetry and curvature. It’s perhaps the one muscle group that looks equally impressive on men and women. That’s why you should make this quads workout a regular part of your fitness routine.

How this workout works

This 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your quads is designed as a circuit. We’ll hammer through four rounds of these seven moves. Rest only briefly between rounds to produce maximum results in minimal time.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

Per Bernal
1. Goblet Squat

Why it works: This full-body maneuver challenges the quads and takes the pressure off your back, making it more accessible than a traditional barbell squat. The counterbalance of weight in front of the body allows you to sit back more easily, encouraging proper squat form.

How to do it: Hold a dumbbell with both hands under your chest. Squat by pushing your knees out so your elbows can move in between them. Squat as low as you can, keeping your lower back tight, and return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

Per Bernal
2. Lateral Lunge with Dumbbells

Why it works: The quads are underrated drivers of lateral movement. This simple yet effective move gets your quads moving laterally, and helps improve hip flexibility.

How to do it: Stand holding dumbbells on your shoulders with elbows in front of you. Step to one side and squat back and down with the stepping leg, keeping the other leg straight. Return to the starting position by pushing up with the bent leg. Switch sides and repeat movement.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Edgar Artiga
3. Split Squat

Why it works: This exercise challenges the quads by increasing balance and strength throughout your legs.

How to do it: Holding dumbbells at arm’s length at your sides, step out into a lunge with. Lower your hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front leg.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Per Bernal
4. Single-Arm Hang Snatch

Why it works: Your glutes primarily power this full-body exercise, but your quads help drive the movement.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart while holding a dumbbell straight down in front of you. Keeping your back flat and chest up, push your hips back and down to lower the weight between your knees. Explode in one motion, extending the hips quickly and pulling the dumbbell straight up. When the weight reaches maximum height, drop your body underneath and catch it overhead. Lower back to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Per Bernal
5. Dumbbell Bulgarian Split Squat

Why it works: A variation on the standard split squats, the Bulgarian split squat provides a deeper squat, further challenging the quads.

How to do it: Place your back foot on a box or bench and then lower your hips toward the floor by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front leg. Make sure to keep your torso upright, rather than leaning over.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Per Bernal
6. Dumbbell Step-up

Why it works: This simple move challenges the quads by flexing and extending the knees in a simple stepping motion.

How to do it: Stand holding dumbbells with one foot on a box or stair, and your torso leaning slightly forward. Stand tall, bringing your lower foot to the box or stair. Return to starting position and switch legs.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

Per Bernal
7. Dumbbell Squat Jump

Why it works: This builds explosive power in the quads.

How to do it: Stand, holding dumbbells, with your feet shoulder-width apart. Drop into a squat and drive from the floor, jumping as high as possible. Land on the balls of your feet and drop right back into squat.

Prescription: 10 reps

