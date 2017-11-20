5 Tastiest, Better-for-You Ice Creams, Ranked

Which healthy ice cream tastes the best? The "M&F" staff weighs in.

5 Tastiest Better-for-You Ice Creams Ranked
Move over, Häagen-Dazs. These days, there are a host of icecreams with a fraction of the calories and fat of traditional varieties. But to find out which of these desserts actually taste like, well, desserts, we asked staffers to sample and rate five of them on a scale of 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious). To keep it scientific, we went with vanilla flavors across the board. Then we called up Jennifer Agustines, R.D., to get her take.

Agustines’ advice, in general: 1) Stick to one or two scoops. 2) Ditch the whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and sprinkles in favor of antioxidant-rich frozen strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

1. Halo Top Vanilla Bean

M&F Taste Rating: 3.93

At only 240 calories per pint, Halo edged out Edy’s for our top spot. “It’s got great texture, and it’s sweet enough,” said editorial assistant Brian Riley. Agustines liked it, too, though she said its sugar alcohol could upset your stomach.

2. Edy's Slow Churned Classic Vanilla

M&F Taste Rating: 3.86

Staffers enjoyed its soft, creamy taste. “Delicious,” raved editorial assistant Rose McNulty. “I dig it,” added social media manager Brian Nealon. The dietitian loved the simplicity of its ingredients—but not its sugar (14g per serving).

3. Brio! Madagascar Vanilla

M&F Taste Rating: 2.86

Made with real bourbon vanilla from the island of Madagascar, this one tastes like protein and has a strong aftertaste, according to staffers. Still, it earned solid marks. The dietitian, meanwhile, didn’t like its high calories (600 per pint!).

4. Arctic Zero Vanilla Maple

M&F Taste Rating: 2.50

While a few folks appreciated the icy flavor of this lactose-free treat, most found it lacking in taste. “It’s legit water,” said Nealon. “Tastes like frozen skim milk,” added copy editor Jeff Tomko. On the plus side: It has only 140 calories per pint.

5. Enlightened Vanilla

M&F Taste Rating: 2.36

Enlightened’s macros are eerily similar to those of Halo Top (same calories and protein), but it wasn’t nearly as popular. “Tastes very fake,” noted intern Martha Upton, which might be why Enlightened is currently tweaking its recipe.

