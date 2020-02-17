George Rudy / Shutterstock

The 8 Best Boxer Briefs For Active Men

Our favorite underwear for tough workouts, recovery days, and just about every other activity.

by
We’ll keep this brief—boxer brief, to be exact. 

Boxer briefs are the style of underwear men gravitate to most, by a long shot. In a 2016 survey, The Huffington Post revealed that more men favor boxer briefs than all other underwear styles combined. 

But not all boxer briefs are created equal. Advancements in the garment industry continue to spawn endless iterations and fabric blends. And as fitness continues to surge through the mainstream we’re seeing more and more performance and athletic-inspired features making their way into our daily apparel—and underwear drawer.

Below are our top underwear picks for active men in 2020. With innovative features ranging from an integrated sweatband to a stealthy inner pouch designed to cradle your cargo, the pairs below sport our favorite combinations of style and function—each designed specifically to help you perform at your best, no matter what you’re doing.

Noble Titan

The secret to newcomer Noble Titan’s sweat-wicking superpowers is in the patented ElastaFuse Tech waistband, which functions as a slimmed-down sweatband and captures sweat while providing a comfortable, non-slip fit. Combined with a lightweight and breathable poly spandex fabric to wick away any remaining moisture, this underwear is built to handle even the most intense sweat sessions—no chafes given. But seriously, at this price it’s a no-brainer. 

$14.12 for a 2-pack, walmart.com

Bonobos Underwear

If you feel like you’ve never been able to find a pair of underwear that truly fits the way you’d like, these might be for you (and, by the way, if you feel the same way about suits, you’ve come to the right place for that, too). Of all the brands on this list, Bonobos offers the most specific sizing options, catering to a range of body types; you can even stop by a Bonobos Guideshop to have your measurements taken before buying online to ensure you’re matched with the best possible fit for your physique.

$34, bonobos.com

MeUndies Men’s Boxer Brief

There’s a subscription service for everything these days, and underwear is no exception. With a MeUndies membership, you can sign up to receive new underwear monthly at a discounted rate, plus you’ll be privy to exclusive styles in addition to MeUndies already impressive range. Also, you can cancel anytime, so there’s no real downside. Of course, you can shop without a membership, too. Regardless, with fabric three-times softer than cotton, they’re worth a try.

$24 (or $16 with membership), meundies.com

SAXX Kinetic HD

This semi-compression underwear is on the sportier side, and its nine-panel construction even offers some support for your glutes, thighs, quads, and hamstrings. But the support you’ll really appreciate is on the inside. SAXX’s signature BallPark Pouch keeps your assets in place while also reducing skin-on-skin friction and chafing. Similarly, reversed stitching throughout the garment means you don’t have to worry about rogue seems irritating you during workouts.

$38, saxxunderwear.com

Rhone Boxer Brief

This underwear is so lightweight that Rhone markets them as “basically zero gravity.” While they may not have you immediately adding extra plates to your weighted hip thrusts, these boxer briefs might just have you questioning whether you remembered to put on underwear to begin with. The ultra-soft Pima cotton, four-way stretch, no-roll waistband, and lightweight construction are designed to work together to remove as many distractions as possible. 

$28, rhone.com

Tommy John Second Skin Trunk

Reach for these on non-training or recovery days for all-day comfort. As the name suggests, the tailoring is outstanding. As in, you will look forward to putting these on. (The 90% micro modal fabric probably has something to do with that.) The slightly thicker waistband does well to stay put, which helps minimize distractions, along with an internal contour pouch to keep your boys in formation

$32, tommyjohn.com

Traü The Lightweight Lounger

If you’re into the sporty look, even on non-training days, this one’s for you. The Lightweight Lounger is designed for kicking back and getting comfortable; however, weighing in at just 5.6 ounces and sporting a decidedly active aesthetic, they look and feel like something you’d train in. Instead of cotton or polyester, Traü’s underwear utilizes a bamboo and Spandex blend—a more sustainable composition—and all materials are sourced locally in the San Francisco Bay Area.

$34.99, gettrau.com

Mack Weldon 18-Hour Jersey Boxer Brief

Here’s a solid all-rounder for when you don’t know what your day might throw at you. The first thing you’ll notice is the softness. Rather than a time limit for wear (we know you were thinking it), “18-Hour” actually refers to the length of time that Mack Weldon’s proprietary blend of cotton, modal, and Lycra sits before being cut, allowing the fabric to expand naturally and achieve maximum comfort. And should inspiration for an impromptu workout strike, mesh panels are layered in to help you stay cool.

$24, mackweldon.com

