michelle_lewin/noelarevalo/anllela_sagra/karinaelle/Instagram

Girls

The 30 Hottest Female Fitness Influencers on Instagram in 2018

Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
michelle_lewin/noelarevalo/anllela_sagra/karinaelle/Instagram
View Gallery (30)

If you're like us, you spend more time than you'd like to admit scrolling through your Instagram feed, admiring people with stories—and bodies—that'll inspire you to bring everything you've got to your workout that day. Instagram is arguably the internet’s largest platform for fitness, and there are countless trainers and models providing followers with the motivation they need to stay consistent with their fitness regimens.

Since we’re spending so much time in the app (and posting on our Instagrams @muscleandfitnesshers and @muscle_and_fitness), the obvious next step is to make sure that we're following influencers who inspire us with their badass workouts and fit physiques.

Here are some of the top female fitness trainers we're crushing on (in no particular order) and think you'll want to follow, too.

The 30 Hottest Female Fitness Influencers on Instagram in 2018
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 30
close
1 of 30
anllela_sagra / Instagram
Anllela Sagra

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @anllela_sagra.

2 of 30
karinaelle / Instagram
Karina Elle

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @karinaelle.

3 of 30
annavictoria / Instagram
Anna Victoria

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @annavictoria.

4 of 30
paigehathaway / Instagram
Paige Hathaway

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @paigehathaway.

5 of 30
litalewis / Instagram
Lita Lewis

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @followthelita.

6 of 30
kelseywells / Instagram
Kelsey Wells

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @kelseywells.  

7 of 30
angelicaht / Instagram
Angelica Teixeira

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @angelicaht.

8 of 30
jenselter / Instagram
Jen Selter

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @jenselter.

9 of 30
michelle_lewin / Instagram
Michelle Lewin

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @michelle_lewin.

10 of 30
kayla_itsines / Instagram
Kayla Itsines

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @kaylaitsines.

11 of 30
@katyaelisehenry / Instagram
Katya Elise Henry

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @katyaelisehenry.

12 of 30
msjeanettejenkins / Instagram
Jeanette Jenkins

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @msjeanettejenkins.

13 of 30
Per Bernal
Valentina Lequeux

Follow her on Instagram at @valentinalequeux.

14 of 30
anadeliafitness / Instagram
Ana Delia de Iturrondo

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @anadeliafitness.

15 of 30
noelarevalo_ / Instagram
Noel Arevalo

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @noelarevalo_.

16 of 30
amandaeliselee / Instagram
Amanda Lee

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @amandaeliselee.

17 of 30
emilyschromm / Instagram
Emily Schromm

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @emilyschromm.

18 of 30
kaliburns / Instagram
Kali Burns

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @kaliburns.

19 of 30
hunnybunsfit / Instagram
Jen Heward

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @hunnybunsfit.

20 of 30
tanaashlee / Instagram
Tana Cogan

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @tanaashleee.

21 of 30
brittanyperilleee / Instagram
Brittany Perille

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @brittanyperilleee.

22 of 30
laurensimpson / Instagram
Lauren Simpson

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @laurensimpson.

23 of 30
ashley.horner / Instagram
Ashley Horner

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @ashley.horner.

24 of 30
heathermarsh_fitness / Instagram
Heather Marsh

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @heathermarsh_fitness.

25 of 30
jennamyersfit / Instagram
Jenna Myers

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @jennamyersfit.

26 of 30
hardcoreainsley / Instagram
Ainsley Rodriguez

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @hardcoreainsley.

27 of 30
kira.fitness / Instagram
Kira Hamilton

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @kira.fitness.  

28 of 30
niaisazaoficial / Instagram
Sonia Isaza

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @niaisazaoficial.

29 of 30
myaspenrae / Instagram
Aspen Rae

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @myaspenrae.

30 of 30
leanmachine21 / Instagram
Sami B

Check out the original post here and follow her on Instagram at @leanmachine21.

Comments