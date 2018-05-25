The 30 Hottest Female Fitness Influencers on Instagram in 2018

If you're like us, you spend more time than you'd like to admit scrolling through your Instagram feed, admiring people with stories—and bodies—that'll inspire you to bring everything you've got to your workout that day. Instagram is arguably the internet’s largest platform for fitness, and there are countless trainers and models providing followers with the motivation they need to stay consistent with their fitness regimens.

Since we’re spending so much time in the app (and posting on our Instagrams @muscleandfitnesshers and @muscle_and_fitness), the obvious next step is to make sure that we're following influencers who inspire us with their badass workouts and fit physiques.

Here are some of the top female fitness trainers we're crushing on (in no particular order) and think you'll want to follow, too.