9 Times Gym Crush Julia Gilas Scorched Instagram With Her Smoking Figure

Instagram / juliagilas

You can tell by Julia Gilas' Instagram page that she’s one of the hardest-working fitness models in the business. Her stand-out facial features and ripped core make it easy to understand why she has so many followers.

But don’t be fooled by her pretty face—Gilas had to get on a serious grind to get herself out of the Ukraine, according to greatphysiques.com. Gilas took modeling as an opportunity to fulfill her dreams and travel. Ultimately, she transitioned into more fitness modeling, and several years later, she's developed her own brand.

Click through for some of her best moments on Instagram.