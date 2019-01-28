9 Facts You Should Know About Tawna Eubanks McCoy

There are tons of personal trainers roaming the depths of Instagram claiming they can transform your body from flab to fab, but how many boast experience to match? Thankfully, Tawna Eubanks McCoy’s results can't be denied—she’s a 4X IFBB Pro League winner, after all. McCoy has an absolutely sculpted physique to show for it, and occasionally posts her own transformation pics to add a personal touch to her motivational messages on Instagram.

We sat down with McCoy to talk about her fitness routine, her modeling career, and her reaction to appearing inside the pages of Muscle & Fitness.