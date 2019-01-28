(L, R)tawnaeubanksmccoy / Instagram (M) Ian Spanier / M&F Magazine

Athletes & Celebrities

9 Facts You Should Know About Tawna Eubanks McCoy

IFBB bikini vet Tawna Eubanks Mccoy talks her killer shoulder moves, beauty pageant blues, and the cheesy pickup line that actually worked.

by
(L, R)tawnaeubanksmccoy / Instagram (M) Ian Spanier / M&F Magazine

There are tons of personal trainers roaming the depths of Instagram claiming they can transform your body from flab to fab, but how many boast experience to match? Thankfully, Tawna Eubanks McCoy’s results can't be denied—she’s a 4X IFBB Pro League winner, after all. McCoy has an absolutely sculpted physique to show for it, and occasionally posts her own transformation pics to add a personal touch to her motivational messages on Instagram.


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Transformation | My Story _ Fitness saved me. In school, I was always very tall and very thin. I can’t say if I gained the freshman 15 or not because I had never weighed myself before. Not because I was scared, but I just didn’t care. I have never been overweight but I was more “skinny fat.” I just felt mushy, with a skinny upper body and a flabby butt. I did go to the gym and “workout” every now and then but was only doing what I remembered from school. I started to work out more and clean up my food intake. By that, I mean half ass weights, cardio, and basically starving myself. Eating once a day, usually, breakfast was a bowl of cereal or lunch a PB&J. Oh, and did I mention my heavy nights of partying with basically little to no sleep every night? I never talk about this but, I used to be very involved in the party scene. I was a go-go at night clubs (NO not a stripper), and when I wasn't go-going I was at another bar doing bikini competitions. Usually under the influence of something or another. Very dark times in my life. I knew what I was doing and at that time was I perfectly content with it. I was just a different person then. I did know I didn't always want this for the rest of my life. I knew I wanted bigger things for myself. I was just lost in more ways than in the gym. I met Greg, my now husband and we started to train me for my first NPC Competition. (The DAY 1 photo here). This was my very first progress photo ever. The first time I took measurements and weighed, I knew I was making a change that would not only change my appearance but MY LIFE. We trained for eight weeks for my very first show. Even though I was tired and hungry at some points…I’ll say it was the best eight weeks of my life. The training, the accountability, the challenges, the goals, the regimen, and the discipline. That was what I had been missing. I noticed the more I put my focus, time, and energy into working on MYSELF, the less I damaged myself. Just like my physique was changing, I slowly started to change my lifestyle too… I realize now that I will always be a work in progress and that’s part of why I love this lifestyle. I’ll continue to build myself and my physique!

A post shared by FITNESS | STYLING | LIFESTYLE (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

We sat down with McCoy to talk about her fitness routine, her modeling career, and her reaction to appearing inside the pages of Muscle & Fitness

1 of 9
1. What do you love about doing bikini competitions?

"I love to perform and do my thang. It’s very challenging, too. It’s taught me a lot about myself and made me kinda grow up faster."

2 of 9
2. What’s the draw of being a posing and fitness coach?

"I started out doing beauty pageants, and I thought I would love to help other girls because it’s not as second nature to everybody as it was to me. My favorite part is helping other women look their best, feel their best, and bring out the confidence."

3 of 9
3. Which body part do you most love training?

"Shoulders, no doubt. My husband showed me this move, heavy side partials. You only do two sets of 35, with a heavy, heavy weight. You start down by your side and go up, like, halfway, and it will just light those pumpkins up!"

4 of 9
View this post on Instagram

⚡️FULL LEG/GLUTE WORKOUT⚡️ _ As promised here is my second Leg/Glute Workout. I am training 4 days a week with 2 upper body day’s and 2 lower body days. Right now I’m focusing on getting my strength back up, obviously building muscle but mainly ENJOYING working out. Hence only 4 days. More is not always more folks. Good quality workouts each session is the key! From coach @bretcontreras1 I got to use a new machine on pretty much every movement. Part of the reason I love training at different gyms! Here’s the breakdown and what they target. _ SINGLE LEG LEG PRESS: 3 x 10 Keeping unilaterally movements is important for me being right side dominate. You can get more depth and put more focus on a weaker side! Try to focus on slowly lowering and exploding up. _ SINGLE LEG LEG CURLS: 3 x 10 Favorite hamstring exercise. I never get the same squeeze on hamstrings as I do here. Same concept here. You can focus on the squeeze at the top and stretch at the bottom. _ HIP THRUSTS: 4 x 10,8,6,4 I was so excited to try out the Nautilus Machine. It was awesome! I was really able to get good depth and squeeze at the top with decent weight. Downside was the heavier you went the more the belt hurt your hips. All in all I was able to get some good Thrusts in! Keeping all the same form techniques. _ ABDUCTIONS: 3 x 30 The Yes/No Machine. Haha great for hitting that “Top Glute”. All of these Machine sit differently so it was nice to have a different angle hitting a different area of that upper Glute area! Not going heavy and going for more reps to pump those babies up! PS did you know AB is out and AD is in...I get asked that a lot! _ SMITH MACHINE FRONT SQUATS: 3 x 12 I actually got pissed during this movement. lol Front squats are a bitch. The form is very particular and you will have to finesse with it. Main focus is hitting those quads. This movement allows you to take a more narrow stance, keeping your feet in front of you to target more of the quads. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Fueled: @kagedmusclesupps code TAWNA15 Leggings: @bombshellsportswear Song: JOY @wearemoksi

A post shared by FITNESS | STYLING | LIFESTYLE (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

tawnaeubanksmccoy / Instagram
4. What do you miss—or not miss—about the beauty pageant circuit?

"After a few pageants, I was like, 'Mom, I don’t really want to do all the things—is there a way I could just do the swimsuit portion?' I kind of miss the evening gowns, but I don’t miss the judges’ interviews at all."

5 of 9
5. Growing up less than a hundred miles from Dallas, did you ever think about being a Cowboys Cheerleader?

"I actually went to a couple of the boot camps. But I was around 20 and very wild. So when they’re like, 'You’re going to have to practice for three hours every day,' I was like, 'What? At 7 a.m.? No.'"

6 of 9
6. Your husband approached you by offering to train you after a swimsuit show. On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate this strategy?

"Obviously a 10 because I ended up marrying the guy. I kind of knew what he was up to when he’s like, 'Let me give you my business card...' I think he really did see potential in me, but then he was like, 'This girl’s pretty hot, too, so extra bonus here.'"

7 of 9
7. There’s a lot of great food down south. What’s your go-to cheat meal?

"A good ol’ hamburger with sweet potato fries and frozen yogurt for dessert. And I am a bornand-raised Texas girl, so the more barbecue sauce, the better. And a lot of people think it’s weird, but I love pineapple on just about everything—pizza, burgers, pancakes. Love it."

8 of 9
8. You’ve done a lot of modeling. Which gig was the most memorable?

"The Interceramic Tile promo model gig, because I got to go to Vegas for the first time at 20 years old, for eight days, and I got paid for it. I was on cloud nine."

9 of 9
9. What’s been the high point of your modeling career?

"Getting into fitness magazines. I was stoked to finally be in Muscle & Fitness. When I flip open these magazines or even see myself on the cover of one, I’m like, 'Is this real life?' It was always just a dream to me."

Topics:
Comments