Photos: Every Sultry, Hypnotizing Video From 'Love' Magazine's 2017 Advent Calendar so Far

LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Every year, Love magazine celebrates the holiday season with a provocative advent calendar that celebrates womanhood, sexuality, and female empowerment. This year is no different—you'll still see some of the hottest women in the industry in tantalizing lingerie, but the theme is decidedly more, um, sweaty.

The mesmerizing videos feature modeling and pop-culture icons the likes of Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin (above), and plenty of other badass women showing off their fitness and how they #staystrong.

The calendar's 2017 edition began on December 1 with this compilation of hypnotizing, fitness-themed videos directed by Phil Poynter:

Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand presides over the creation of the calendar, which, unlike traditional advent calendars, will run well into January. "When you have a jolly idea," Grand explains on Love's website, "it seems a shame to end it during what can be the least jolly week of the year." We can't disagree with that point.

Each day, a different celebrity will be featured in a video on Love's official YouTube channel and on Instagram. Based on the teaser, it's safe to say sweating never looked sexier.

Click through this gallery for some gorgeous shots of Love's 2017 advent calendar. We'll update every day so you'll have something to look forward to on your commute in, during your lunch break, or lounging at home.