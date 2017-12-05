Photos: Every Sultry, Hypnotizing Video From 'Love' Magazine's 2017 Advent Calendar so Far

Every year, Love magazine celebrates the holiday season with a provocative advent calendar that celebrates womanhood, sexuality, and female empowerment. This year is no different—you'll still see some of the hottest women in the industry in tantalizing lingerie, but the theme is decidedly more, um, sweaty.
The calendar's 2017 edition began on December 1 with this compilation of hypnotizing, fitness-themed videos directed by Phil Poynter:
Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand presides over the creation of the calendar, which, unlike traditional advent calendars, will run well into January. "When you have a jolly idea," Grand explains on Love's website, "it seems a shame to end it during what can be the least jolly week of the year." We can't disagree with that point.
Click through this gallery for some gorgeous shots of Love's 2017 advent calendar. We'll update every day so you'll have something to look forward to on your commute in, during your lunch break, or lounging at home.
Slick Woods hits the studio for some ballet training on day five of the calendar. “Now everyone can see what ballet looks like on the inside," she says in the video's caption. "Shit ain't sweet, those girls are savage athletes." Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.
6 of 6
5. Sara Sampaio
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube
Sara Sampaio revealed a hidden talent on day six of the calendar. "I loved that this year was all about sports," she says in the caption for the martial arts-themed video. "I did Karate for 8 years growing up, so it was really cool being able to use that in my work!" Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.