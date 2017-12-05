Girls

Photos: Every Sultry, Hypnotizing Video From 'Love' Magazine's 2017 Advent Calendar so Far

This year's fitness theme has the sexiest women in the industry sweating (and carb-loading?) it out to showcase how they #staystrong.

'Love' Magazine Advent Calendar Video
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Every year, Love magazine celebrates the holiday season with a provocative advent calendar that celebrates womanhood, sexuality, and female empowerment. This year is no different—you'll still see some of the hottest women in the industry in tantalizing lingerie, but the theme is decidedly more, um, sweaty.

The mesmerizing videos feature modeling and pop-culture icons the likes of Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin (above), and plenty of other badass women showing off their fitness and how they #staystrong.

The calendar's 2017 edition began on December 1 with this compilation of hypnotizing, fitness-themed videos directed by Phil Poynter:

Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand presides over the creation of the calendar, which, unlike traditional advent calendars, will run well into January. "When you have a jolly idea," Grand explains on Love's website, "it seems a shame to end it during what can be the least jolly week of the year." We can't disagree with that point.

Each day, a different celebrity will be featured in a video on Love's official YouTube channel and on Instagram. Based on the teaser, it's safe to say sweating never looked sexier.

Click through this gallery for some gorgeous shots of Love's 2017 advent calendar. We'll update every day so you'll have something to look forward to on your commute in, during your lunch break, or lounging at home.

1. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Does Sled Pulls for 'Love' Advent
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Ashley Graham demonstrated some sled pulls for her feature on day two of the advent calendar. Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.

2. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski Feature in 'Love' Advent
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Emily Ratajkowski rang in day three with some very messy carb-loading, featuring copious amounts of spaghetti and olive oil. Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.

3. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Boxes for 'Love' Advent
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Kendall Jenner showed off her shadow boxing skills and chugged some raw eggs (don't try the latter at home), channeling her inner Rocky Balboa for day four of the calendar. Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.

4. Slick Woods

Slick Woods Does Ballet in 'Love' Advent Calendar
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Slick Woods hits the studio for some ballet training on day five of the calendar. “Now everyone can see what ballet looks like on the inside," she says in the video's caption. "Shit ain't sweet, those girls are savage athletes." Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.

5. Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio in 'Love' Advent Calendar
LOVE TV by LOVE Magazine / Youtube

Sara Sampaio revealed a hidden talent on day six of the calendar. "I loved that this year was all about sports," she says in the caption for the martial arts-themed video. "I did Karate for 8 years growing up, so it was really cool being able to use that in my work!" Watch the full video on Love's official YouTube channel.

