Photos: Meet the UFC’s 10 Hottest Octagon Girls

David Becker / Ethan Miller / Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

If you've ever seen a UFC ring girl and wondered who on earth that gorgeous woman is, you're definitely not alone. So we've done the legwork for you (and every other MMA fan who's experienced love at first sight between rounds) and compiled photos of some of the most stunning ladies who strut their stuff during UFC events. You no longer have to turn to Instagram to track down the woman of your dreams. You're welcome.

Of course, this list includes UFC staples like Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste, but there are also some relative newcomers whose stunning looks secured their spot on the list.

Take a quick—or lengthy—look through this gallery, and appreciate some of the most stunning women around.