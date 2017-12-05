Girls

Photos: Meet the UFC’s 10 Hottest Octagon Girls

Considering the success of the UFC, it's no surprise that the Octagon girls have gained some serious followings.

UFC Girls
David Becker / Ethan Miller / Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

If you've ever seen a UFC ring girl and wondered who on earth that gorgeous woman is, you're definitely not alone. So we've done the legwork for you (and every other MMA fan who's experienced love at first sight between rounds) and compiled photos of some of the most stunning ladies who strut their stuff during UFC events. You no longer have to turn to Instagram to track down the woman of your dreams. You're welcome.

Of course, this list includes UFC staples like Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste, but there are also some relative newcomers whose stunning looks secured their spot on the list.

Take a quick—or lengthy—look through this gallery, and appreciate some of the most stunning women around.

1. Brittney Palmer

UFC Octagon Girl: Brittney Palmer
(L) Michael Bezjian (M) Steve Marcus (R) Paul Archuleta / Getty

Instagram: brittneypalmer

Followers: 1M

2. Brookliyn Wren

UFC Octagon Girl: Brookliyn Wren
brookliyn_wren / Instagram

Instagram: brookliyn_wren

Followers: 22.1K

3. Camila Oliveira

UFC Octagon Girl: Camila Oliveira
Instagram / camilaoliveirareal

Instagram: camilaoliveirareal

Followers: 168K

4. Carly Baker

UFC Octagon Girl: Carly Baker
Instagram / carlybaker55

Instagram: carlybaker55

Followers: 216K

5. Chrissy Blair

UFC Octagon Girls: Chrissy Blair
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Instagram: chrissy_blair

Followers: 198K

6. Jamillette Gaxiola

UFC Octagon Girl: Jamillette Gaxiola
Instagram / jamilletteg

Instagram: jamilletteg

Followers: 158K

7. Jhenny Andrade

UFC Octagon Girl: Jhenny Andrade
Instagram / jhennyandradeufc

Instrgram: jhennyandradeufc

Followers: 401K

8. Luciana Andrade

UFC Octagon Girl: Luciana Andrade
Instagram / lucianaandradeufc

Instagram: lucianaandradeufc

Followers: 165K

9. Red Dela Cruz

UFC Octagon Girl: Red Dela Cruz
Jonathan Ng / Newspix / Getty

Instagram: red_delacruz

Followers: 246K

 

10. Vanessa Hanson

UFC Octagon Girl: Vanessa Hanson
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Instagram: vanessahanson

Followers: 313K

