Dolph Lundgren Talks About His Infamous 'Sharknado 5' Cameo

Just because he’s known for playing intimidating badasses like the ruthless Ivan Drago and the Punisher doesn’t mean Dolph Lundgren can't laugh at himself. Lundgren, who is shockingly nice and laid-back in real life, gets a sudden case of amnesia when we ask him about that hilarious Sharknado 5 cameo.

Catch Lundgren as Ivan Drago, alongside Florian Munteanu as his son Viktor in Creed II, in theaters November 21. And watch what Lundgren had to say about teaming up again with his friend, and five-time co-star, Sylvester Stallone.

Check out the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness featuring Dolph Lundgren on the cover.