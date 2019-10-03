Interviews

Natalie Eva Marie and Jonathan Coyle Talk Rifles, Their Honeymoon, and Date Spots

Take a peak into the fitness duo and WWE Superstar's married life.

You probably know Natalie Marie Coyle as Natalie Eva Marie from her days of kicking ass in the squared circle for the WWE, but there’s a lot to the actress, fashion designer, fitness model, YouTuber, and Reign Total Body Fuel athlete than meets the eye.

This is exactly why Muscle & Fitness had Marie Coyle (orange 'do and all) and her husband, trainer and actor Jonathon Coyle, take on the M&F Couple Challenge. Because what’s a better way to get to know a couple than grilling them about their hygiene, honeymoon, and favorite date spots?

