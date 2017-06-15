The Fittest Dads From 'Muscle & Fitness' Covers

The Fittest Dads From Our Past Covers

Being a dad may mean investing more time in family, but it doesn't have to mean forgetting about fitness, and some of our previous covers definitely prove it.

While being a celebrity makes staying in shape more doable than it may be for the average Joe, there's still an incredible amount of time and dedication that goes into maintaining a chiseled physique.

Click through for some of the most shredded dads that have been featured on the cover of Muscle & Fitness.