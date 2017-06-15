The Fittest Dads From 'Muscle & Fitness' Covers

Per Bernal

Being a dad isn't easy, but it doesn't mean giving up a shredded physique. Stay fit with the workouts that keep these dads ripped.

The Fittest Dads From Our Past Covers

Being a dad may mean investing more time in family, but it doesn't have to mean forgetting about fitness, and some of our previous covers definitely prove it. 

While being a celebrity makes staying in shape more doable than it may be for the average Joe, there's still an incredible amount of time and dedication that goes into maintaining a chiseled physique.

Click through for some of the most shredded dads that have been featured on the cover of Muscle & Fitness.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably the most famous bodybuilder of all time, so his physique has literally gone down in history as the standard for jacked guys everywhere. That probably makes him the original jacked dad, too.

Dave Bautista

Another actor who got his start in WWE, Dave Bautista has managed to stay unbelievably jacked no matter how crazy his schedule gets or how many galaxies he has to save alongside Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista has two kids, Keilani and Athena.

"The Rock"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took himself from WWE star to a huge name in Hollywood. He's got more muscle than seems possible on his 6'5" frame, and he grinds hard in the gym for it. He's got two daughters, 15-year-old Simone and one-year-old Jasmine. We're sure their boyfriends will be terrified.

Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren hasn't let age slow him down, and he looks as ripped as ever at 59. His badass roster of movie roles includes the villainous Drago in the Rocky franchise to Gunner Jensen in The Expendables.

Terry Crews

From football to acting and everything in-between, Terry Crews seems to be able to do it all and stay shredded. Not just anyone could go from hilarious roles in shows like Everybody Hates Chris to his action-packed films like The Expendables franchise, but Crews can. On top of his acting career, he has four kids and a step-daughter to total five—yes, five—children.

Conor McGregor

Everyone's favorite Irish UFC fighter, Conor McGregor, is the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC history, and he didn't get there without some serious conditioning. One look at his physique tells you that he's in great shape, and it's made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions at once. He and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, had their first child earlier this year.

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan went from defensive end on the New York Giants to world-famous media personality, but he still looks the part of an NFL star. Strahan has four kids, Tanita, Isabella, Sophia, and Michael Jr.

Triple H Levesque

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is a WWE legend, and he definitely looks the part. Levesque has three children with wife and WWE promoter Stephanie McMahon.

50 Cent

Rapper, actor, and businessman 50 Cent is one of the most famous rappers of all time, and he also happens to be in awesome shape. The artist has two children, Sire and Marquise.

Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn't just a ripped dad, but a ripped grandfather. He and his wife, Linda, have two children who have also stepped into the WWE spotlight: Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon.

Hugh Jackman

To play a superhero, you need to look like one, and Hugh Jackman has been nailing it for years. He's inspired guys everywhere to hit arms harder in the X-Men franchise as Wolverine, and even though his crime-fighting days are over, he still looks fit enough to save the world. He and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, have two adopted children.

David Otunga

David Otunga has been an actor, a WWE superstar, and is currently a commentator for the WWE Network. He may look intimidating, but there's a lot of brain behind the brawn—in fact, Otunga graduated from Harvard Law School and worked as a lawyer before his career in the spotlight began. He has one son with his fiancée, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar looks every inch a badass, from his sheer size to his skill in both the professional wrestling ring and the UFC octagon. The 6'3", 280-lb athlete and his wife, fellow wrestler Sable, have four kids, Luke, Mya Lynn, Duke, and Turk.

