If you’ve been on the internet for even five minutes, you know that most ridiculous stories begin with “a Florida man” or “a Florida woman.” Something about that state just attracts all this country’s wackos.

Well this one involves many Florida men and women, and they’re some of the dumbest people out there.

As most gyms across the nation remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than a dozen protesters in Clearwater, FL, called for fitness centers in the state to reopen not only by holding up signs and chanting — but by doing squats and push-ups. Yup, they’re calling for the right to exercise … by exercising.

It’s almost as if they’re proving that you don’t need a gym to stay fit, and can train even while exercising (pun intended) your First Amendment rights.

You can view the now-viral clip, and the protesters’ horrible form, in the clip below.

Look, we get it: A bodyweight squat doesn’t feel the same as loading up a barbell and squatting your 1-rep max. It’s been weeks since many of us have stepped foot in a gym and we can’t wait to safely get back — the keyword being safely.

But let’s break this down in terms that even these protesters will be able to understand. First, we’re still in the middle of a very real pandemic. Although new coronavirus cases are still dropping, there are still way too many people getting sick and dying each day.

In the very state these bozos live in, there have been more than 450 new cases reported each day, according to local news reports.

Remember that sweaty guy who never wipes down his bench, or that creepy dude who always hits on the girls in leggings? There’s a good chance they might have the coronavirus. Do you really want to work out in the same space as them?

Didn’t think so.

Secondly, as these morons have pointed out for us: You can work out anywhere. We’ve been posting new bodyweight and minimal-equipment workouts on our site so you can keep your muscles, even if you’re not that guy with a fully-stocked home gym.

Fitness is not just about having big muscles and deadlifting heavy weights — it’s about being healthy on the inside and out. Right now, that means staying healthy by social distancing yourself from others, washing your hands, and working out at home (for now).