Figure and Bikini Competitor Alicia Marie Puts Her Fitness Knowledge and Killer Body to Good Use

Even as Alicia Marie takes a hiatus from figure competition, she’s hard at work on a dozen projects, including a fitness e-book series. Yet the former amateur boxer who lives her life in public—constantly posting on Instagram and Facebook—still has a few things to share that you probably don’t know.

Tell us something unique about yourself.

Alicia Marie: I’m 70% deaf in my left ear and about 30% deaf in my right from a 2005 boxing injury.

Have you used that for motivation?

Absolutely. It doesn’t hold me back at all. I’ve learned to read lips. I feel like a superhero. With or without hearing, I will still do and accomplish the things that I’ve planned.

What’s the best exercise people don’t do enough of?

Good mornings! Superset them with Romanian deadlifts. It hits your posterior chain like nothing else.

Three things you need in a guy. Go!

No narcissists. They’re all over L.A. Besides that, shoulders and a butt!

Alicia Marie's stats

Height - 5'9''

Weight - 134 lbs

Residence - Los Angeles, CA

Facebook - facebook.com/aliciamariefitness

Instagram- aliciamariebody