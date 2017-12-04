How Heath Evans Is Training to Dominate the NFL Combine Bench Press Record

Most football fans think of Heath Evans as a retired, 10-year NFL fullback, or as an outspoken analyst on NFL Network’s Total Access. But more than a million YouTube viewers recognize the 6’1’’, 245-lb bench-pressing beast after he ripped off an astonishing 45 reps—while keeping his suit unscathed, nonetheless—on the NFL Network last February during the NFL Combine.

This year, he’s aiming to one-up himself.

The Super Bowl-winning fullback (he won a ring with the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV) and Internet star is now aiming for an even 50 reps—plus 60 squat reps at 315—this February. On Monday, Evans began his 12-week training program to nail both marks while getting ridiculously shredded in what he’s coined the “12-Week Conditioned Freak” workout plan.

Each week leading up to the big lift, Muscle & Fitness will check in with Evans for Conditioned Freak updates. We’ll also look back at the week’s training and diet results, progress (or regression), as well as mix it up by dropping some football and real-world knowledge. You can also check out his workouts on Evans’ social media channels: YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

If Evans hits 50, he’ll unofficially break the actual NFL Combine record of 49 reps, set in 2011 by former NFL defensive lineman Stephen Paea. Evans, who’s played with top NFL coaches such as Bill Belichick and Sean Payton, has now assembled an All-Pro team of powerlifting and bodybuilding superstars for the “12-Week Conditioned Freak” program. Evans has brought aboard Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, famed powerlifter C.T. Fletcher, and former college strength coach Kevin Yoxall. He’s also training with six-time Super Bowl-winning strength coach Mike Woicek, bench press world champion Matt Wenning, Liberty University strength coach Bill Gillespie, and strength and fitness icons Mark Bell and Mike O’Hearn.

“I’ve been picking everyone’s brain,” Evans says. “I’m learning that the conditioning aspects of these lifts is much more fitness and athletic than it is powerlifting. So I’m trying to build this program based around my current beliefs, and adding in all these connections who’ve helped me over these last two years.”

In fact, Evans and O’Hearn have been training partners since they met two years ago—after the first time Evans did the bench press challenge on TV. “After nearly a year of training with Mike, I went from 37 [reps] to 45 without really specifically training for 225,” Evans says.

The outrageous squat idea originated after Evans and O’Hearn went back and forth with their own “birthday squat” challenge. This year, Evans celebrated his 38th birthday by banging out 41 reps.

“Me being the competitive idiot that I am, I asked Mike shortly thereafter, ‘Hey, what’s the most you’ve ever seen done on this low box?’ Mike said 53 and kind of laughed it off," he said. "I was like, ‘Why are you laughing?’ I told him I was going to smoke that, and he’s like, ‘Well the guy who did it was named Tom Platz.’”

Evans expects to blast past the unofficial 315-lb low-box squat record of 53 reps set by Platz (who, in case you didn’t know, is nicknamed the “Quadfather”). Evans’ goal: 60. “It's more of a mental mindset that I've always played with myself that my dad taught me,” he says. “If you've got a goal to score 10 touchdowns, you better get your mind prepared to score 15, so you always wreck the goal of 10 even if you miss the goal of 15.”

To hit both marks—and to look jacked while doing it—Evans says his 12-week workout split will consist of a Monday-Thursday legs emphasis, while Tuesday and Friday will be a push-and-pull upper-body routine. Wednesdays and Saturdays are a little scaled back—arms. Sunday is simply a rest—and eat—day.

On Monday’s workout—squat day—Evans set a goal do to 65 squat reps with 330lbs. Evans nailed the mark in four sets (21,16, 14,14). “It was a brutal success,” he says.

“After 12 weeks,” Evans says, “I’m going to try to balance the two worlds of having enough energy and calories to maintain the strength goals, but also the goal is when we send these pictures to Muscle & Fitness, that people’s jaws hit the floor and say, ‘Wow, he’s conditioned AND strong as crap.’”

That’s a lofty goal. We’ll keep you updated as he continues working toward it.